Omokri bombs Obi again, digs up old tweet of threat to non-indegene

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, is not relenting on his incessant attacks on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

He accuses Obi of threatening to sack non-indegenes in the employ of the Anambra State government while he was the governor.

Omokri who has been calling out Obi in the past few days including alleging that Obi did not build schools in the state, but rather built a world class brewery, dug up an old tweet where the ex-governor reportedly made the threat.

In a post on his verified X handle on Thursday, Omokri said:

“Please fact-check me: After Lagos repatriated homeless Nigerians from Anambra who were living under Lagos bridges back to Anambra State, then Governor Peter Obi threatened to retaliate against Lagos and other states because he deemed Lagos State’s action as unconstitutional.

“However, this same then Governor Peter Obi forgot that he was the one who first provoked Lagos State by threatening to sack all non-indigenes in the Anambra State civil service.

“Can you imagine how Peter Obi and Oby Ezekwesili would have danced naked in public if Lagos State ever threatened to sack non-indigenes?

“This is the same Obi that blasted Lagos for demolishing illegal structures, yet, as Governor, he personally led the efforts to demolish illegal structures in Anambra.”

