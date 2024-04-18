Court orders Juventus to pay Ronaldo £8.3m in owed wages

An Italian Court has ordered Serie A giants Juventus to pay their former striker Cristiano Ronaldo £8.3m in owed wages.

39-year-old Ronaldo agreed to defer wages when football in Italy was halted by the Covid pandemic in the 2020-21 season.

The Portuguese had claimed he was owed more than £17m by his former club, and the Court of Arbitration said the club should pay what the player would have received after tax and other deductions.

Ronaldo spent three seasons in Italy with Juventus between 2018 and 2021, helping them win two Serie A titles.

He left for his second spell with Manchester United and after 16 months at Old Trafford joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was ranked by American business magazine Forbes as the world’s highest-paid sportsman in 2023, with earnings of £109m.

