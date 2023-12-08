Sports
Ronaldo marks 1,200th career game with goal, assist
Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an assist and also scored a goal to mark his 1,200th career appearance on Friday night.
The Portugal forward, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, tapped in Sadio Mane’s cross in their 4-1 victory over Al-Riyadh.
Ronaldo later set up team-mate Otavio to mark an incredible outing for his side.
“Three more points! Thankful to all my team-mates who helped me reach my 1,200th match. What a ride, but we’re not done yet,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.
Al-Nassr remain second in the table, seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that Ronaldo also marked his 1,000th senior appearance in February 2020 with a goal, scoring for Juventus in a Serie A game.
Meanwhile, former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton is acknowledged as holding the record for the most competitive professional appearances in the men’s game with 1,387.
