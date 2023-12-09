Sports
Salah nets 200th Liverpool goal in Palace win
Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.
Salah equalised in the 76th minute after Jean-Phillippe Mateta opened the scoring for the hosts through a penalty on 57 minutes.
It was the Egypt forward’s 150th Premier League goal.
Harvey Elliott then scored the winner in added time to swnd Liverpool to the summit of the Premier League.
Read Also: Osimhen, Salah, Hakimi make CAF player of the year final shortlist
Salah is now the fifth player to reach 200 goals landmark for Liverpool, joining Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell.
Reds manager was not pleased with the display of his side, but took comfort inthe fact that they eventually won.
“I told the boys that’s the first game I’ve seen somebody play as bad as we did for 76 minutes and still win,” Klopp told TNT Sports.
“In this period of the year we have to get through, we need results. Nobody is in for the Oscar award for best football game ever, it’s about three points. We got them and we are more than happy.”
