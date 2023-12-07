Sports
Osimhen, Salah, Hakimi make CAF player of the year final shortlist
Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has been shortlisted alongside two other top African players as the final three for the CAF Player of the year award.
The best of the best.
Player of the Year (MEN) award – Final 3.#CAFAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/s4CzceaejY
— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 7, 2023
More to follow…
