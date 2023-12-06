Man Utd beat Chelsea, Man City drop to fourth after Villa defeat

Scott McTominay scored a brace to help Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

McTominay opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but Palmer equalised for the Blues late in the first half before McTominay netted his second of the night late on.

United climb to sixth after the victory, with defeat leaving Chelsea in 10th place after 15 matches.

Elsewhere, champions Manchester City fell to a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa, thanks to Leon Bailey’s second half winner.

The Pep Guardiola side have now gone four league games in a row without a win having picked up three successive draws before tonight.

Following the defeat, City drop to fourth in the League table, as Villa climb to third with victory.

