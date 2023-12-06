Iwobi fires Fulham to victory as Liverpool win at Sheff Utd

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi scored twice for Fulham in their 5-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international opened the scoring in the half hour mark before scoring his second of the night in the 73rd minute.

The brace by Iwobi together with a brace by Raul Jiménez and another goal by Tom Cairney, sealed the big win for Fulham.

Iwobi has netted three Premier League goals this season, and all three have been scored at Craven Cottage.

Read Also: Sports Minister celebrates Super Falcons over AWCON qualification

Elsewhere, Liverpool defeated their hosts Sheffield United with a scoreline of 2-0.

Virgil van Dijk had opened the scoring in the first half before Dominik Szoboszlai sealed the victory in added time.

In the other Premier League games played concurrently, Brighton defeated Brentford 2-1 while Bournemouth sealed a 2-0 victory over hosts Crystal Palace.

Manchester United are currently playing against Chelsea while champions Manchester City are being hosted by Aston Villa.

