Sports Minister celebrates Super Falcons over AWCON qualification

The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh extends warm congratulations to Nigeria’s Senior Women’s National Team, the Super Falcons on their successful qualification for the African Women’s Cup of Nations, to be held in Morocco, next year.

Senator Enoh said the Super Falcons displayed an impressive level of determination and teamwork, securing vital victories during the qualifiers to solidify their place in the prestigious African Women’s Cup of Nations.

He lauded the Super Falcons for their remarkable effort in showcasing the nation’s prowess on the continental stage.

“The qualification of our Super Falcons for the African Women’s Cup of Nations is a testament to the dedication and talent of our exceptional players. Their outstanding performance reflects Nigeria’s rich sporting heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence,” expressed Senator John Owan Enoh.

The Minister emphasized the significance of women’s football in Nigeria, highlighting the pivotal role played by the Super Falcons in inspiring young athletes and fostering a culture of inclusivity and sporting prowess across the nation.

“Through their hard work and commitment, the Super Falcons have not only secured a place in this prestigious tournament but have also inspired a new generation of aspiring female footballers. Their success resonates beyond the field, serving as a beacon of hope and empowerment for young women in our country,” added Senator John Owan Enoh.

As the Super Falcons continue to demonstrate exceptional skill and resilience, Senator John Owan Enoh reaffirmed the government’s steadfast support for women’s football.

In their last hurdle, the Super Falcons edged Cape Verde 2-1 in Praia, to claim a 7-1 aggregate win and confirm their ticket for Morocco 2024. The Madugu-led team came from behind through goals from Esther Okoronkwo and Rasheedat Ajibade to pick the win.

Nigeria is the most successful team in the tournament, winning 9 out 13 editions of the biennial championship.

