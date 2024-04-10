Nigerian govt salutes Super Falcons for securing Olympics ticket

Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh has saluted the Super Falcons of Nigeria for qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Falcons sealed their spot after edging South Africa over two legs.

The Minister commended the team for their bold, energetic, and tireless performance that earned them a goalless draw in Pretoria on Tuesday, and a 1-0 victory in Abuja last week Friday.

With the results, Nigeria broke the 16-year jinx of absence from the Olympics since 2008, securing qualification against their rivals.

Enoh expressed immense pride in the Super Falcons’ achievement, highlighting their performance deserved nothing short of the ticket to Paris.

Read Also: Nigeria’s Super Falcons qualify for Olympics for first time in 16yrs

“Today, we salute the Super Falcons for their extraordinary display of tenacity and doggedness, breaking barriers and reclaiming Nigeria’s spot on the Olympic stage,” he was quoted in a statment.

“Their victory is not just a triumph for Nigerian football, but a testament to the power of dedication and teamwork.

“As we look forward to Paris 2024, let us rally behind our champions and support them as they strive for greatness.”

He extended his felicitations to the coaching staff, players, and all Nigerians, stating it is a win for the country.

Following their qualification, the Falcons will now be in Group C at the Olympics where they will face Brazil, Japan and world champions Spain.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now