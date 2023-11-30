Sports Minister to meet with Peseiro over Super Eagles’ recent performance

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development Senator John Enoh has revealed that he will be meeting with Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro in the coming week.

Enoh, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, said he had ordered that the Portuguese gaffer be summoned following the recent poor performances of the national team.

Peseiro’s charge failed to beat Lesotho in Uyo and were also held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe in the first and second outings of their 2026 World Cup qualifying series.

As regards call for Peseiro’s sack, the Minister said any action regarding his job with the Super Eagles could only come up after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is billed to hold in January 2024.

“I am happy to inform you that just about yesterday or two days ago, I had a meeting with the President, General Secretary and the Technical Department of the NFF regarding the Super Eagles’ underperformance in recent games,” Enoh said.

“What we came out of – that is that you know I’ve had to request that the coach be summoned, and I think at some point next week there’s going to be an engagement with the coach along with NFF chieftains

“All of that is trying to respond to the outcome of these matches, especially the World Cup qualifying games.”

Enoh said despite the passion of Nigerians for football, the decision to sack a coach is not taken based on emotions.

He said, “As a Minister, I am deeply concerned with the fortunes of the national team in recent times, but AFCON is around the corner and the contract of Peseiro is tied to the fortunes of the Super Eagles at the football fiesta.

“As a Minister, I am concerned that the Nigerian national team is not delivering, not meeting up with our expectations. AFCON is so close that we need to be careful in what decisions we make. But the next qualification rounds for the World Cup – the next match is in June – so it gives us something you know, to take decisions going forward.

“AFCON is going to start about January 14. Are we, for example, going to request to fire the Nigerian Coach? I mean, the answer is as good as mine.

“I have found out that in this sector; there are passions and emotions. Where you are seated and where I am providing leadership, you don’t respond. You know you are not driven by passions and emotions. No, you take your time,” Enoh stated.

