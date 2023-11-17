Peseiro says ‘bad luck’ responsible for Eagles’ failure to beat Lesotho

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has blamed bad luck for his team’s failure to beat Lesotho in Uyo.

The Nigerian national men’s team were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Lesotho in the opening game of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The game played inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo saw the visitors open scoring through Motlomelo Mkwanazi before Semi Ajayi equalised for Nigeria.

“We had 76% of the ball possession against 24% (by Lesotho), the opponents only had two chances to score and scored a goal,” Peseiro said after the game.

“We had many chances to score. It was bad luck.”

The Eagles will take on Zimbabwe in their next game as the qualifying series for the Canada-USA-Mexico World Cup continues.

