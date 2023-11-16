Eagles begin World Cup qualifying campaign with draw vs Lesotho

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Lesotho in the matchday one of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The game played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo saw Lesotho take the lead 10 minutes into the second half through Mkwanazi.

Semi Ajayi then scored an equaliser about seven minutes after the hour mark to give the home fans some hope.

Both sides then sought for a winner late on to no avail, as they settled for the draw in the end, having one point each in Group C.

More to follow…

