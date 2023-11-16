MATCHDAY! Super Eagles begin 2026 W’Cup race in Lesotho duel in Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo today (Thursday).

The tie is the opening match of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series, which will set them rolling as they hope to finish top of the group.

After failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Eagles will hope to advance this time around and must also battle South Africa, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Benin Republic in Group C.

“Nigeria must be at the next World Cup, if we are among the best in Africa then we must play in the next World Cup, the players want to play at the World Cup,” said Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro

“In Africa, the team with more pressure and stress is Nigeria because there are more people who want satisfaction and I have spoke with my players to be focus which if that is done they will get the first three points in the qualifiers.“

The Nigeria vs Lesotho encounter will take place in Uyo by 5:00p.m.

