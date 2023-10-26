Super Eagles ranked 40th best team in the world

The Super Eagles of Nigeria remained in 40th place in the most recent FIFA Coca-Cola world ranking, which was released on Thursday.

The ranking was published on the website of the world football governing organization.

Three-time African Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions Nigeria are however ranked sixth in Africa.

Read Also: W’Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles face Lesotho Nov 17, Zimbabwe days after

The Super Eagles, already qualified for 2023 AFCON, will be facing Lesotho and Zimbabwe in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.

Lesotho, the team’s opponent on matchday one, fell to 153rd place in the world ranking while Zimbabwe who are the matchday two opponents remained in 125th spot.

The other teams in the Super Eagles World Cup qualifying group South Africa, Rwanda, and Benin Republic are ranked 64th, 140th, and 93rd, respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now