Tonali handed 10-month ban for breaching betting rules

Sandro Tonali, a midfielder for Newcastle and Italy, has been banned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for ten months for breaking betting regulations.

The 23-year-old will not be allowed to play again until August and will not be able to participate at Euro 2024 should Italy qualify.

The FIGC confirmed that Tonali had breached the rule which prohibits players placing bets on football events organised by FIGC, Uefa and Fifa, and he has also been fined 20,000 euros.

It added that the federal prosecutor and Tonali had agreed to an 18-month disqualification, eight months of which will be commuted to “a therapeutic plan” to help “recovery from gambling addiction”.

That will include at least 16 public appearances in Italy, at amateur sports associations and “federal territorial centres”

Tonali has made 12 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side since becoming the Magpies’ second most expensive signing.

