Sports
De Bruyne inspires Man City to victory at Newcastle
Kevin de Bruyne was on target and also provided an assist as Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 3-2 on Saturday night.
The Premier League encounter saw the champions rally back late in the game as they came from 2-1 down to take home all three points.
Matchwinner Oscar Bobb scored the winning goal in added time as he came on as a substitute, with de Bruyne making the assist.
De Bruyne had ealier netted the equaliser on 74 minutes to keep both sides heading to the final minutes in search of a winner.
Newcastle were atop at halftime as Alexandar Isak and Anthony Gordon had scored within two firsthalf minutes after Bernardo Silva scored a sublime opener for City.
The Pep Guardiola side celebrated emphatically at the full-time whistle as the reigning champions savoured a third successive league win and sixth in all competitions.
