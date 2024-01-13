De Bruyne inspires Man City to victory at Newcastle

Kevin de Bruyne was on target and also provided an assist as Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Premier League encounter saw the champions rally back late in the game as they came from 2-1 down to take home all three points.

Matchwinner Oscar Bobb scored the winning goal in added time as he came on as a substitute, with de Bruyne making the assist.

Read Also: Chelsea defeat Fulham to record third straight EPL win

De Bruyne had ealier netted the equaliser on 74 minutes to keep both sides heading to the final minutes in search of a winner.

Newcastle were atop at halftime as Alexandar Isak and Anthony Gordon had scored within two firsthalf minutes after Bernardo Silva scored a sublime opener for City.

The Pep Guardiola side celebrated emphatically at the full-time whistle as the reigning champions savoured a third successive league win and sixth in all competitions.

