Hosts Cote d’Ivoire ease past Guinea-Bissau in AFCON opener

Host country Cote d’Ivoire sealed an impressive victory over Guinea-Bissau in the opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday night.

The Ivorians put up a fine home performance to seal a 2-0 win to sit atop of Group A with all three points from their first game.

Seko Fofana opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Jean-Phillippe Krasso doubled their lead in the 58th minute to keep them in control.

Read Also: Lagos sets up 20 viewing centres for AFCON 2023

The hosts held on and overcame attempts by Guinea-Bissau, and will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their second game of the tournament.

The Super Eagles will take on Equatorial Guinea in the other matchday one game of the group on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Guinea-Bissau have failed to score in their past eight matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, extending their own record for any team in the history of the competition.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now