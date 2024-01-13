Lagos sets up 20 viewing centres for AFCON 2023

The Lagos State Government will set up 20 viewing centres where residents will watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicking off in Ivory Coast on Saturday.

Special Assistant on Sports to Govenor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Damilare Orimoloye, who disclosed this on Saturday during the monthly “Keep Fit Lagos” programme organised by the government, said residents would have more to cheer during the AFCON matches as the viewing centres have been increased from 15 to 20 across the state.

“The idea to increase the AFCON viewing centres across Lagos State is in line with the THEME Plus Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which emphasises social inclusion,” Orimoloye said.

“The idea is that our people will have the opportunity to go out and mingle while watching the AFCON 2023; people will come out to interact with other football fans.

“This project will increase bonding and networking among our people in a more friendly environment.

“We now have five additional centres added to the previous 15 which makes a total of 20 centres across Lagos, which will enhance more proximity so that more people will come out.”

Also speaking at the programme, the Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, said more side attractions had been introduced at the viewing centres.

“Last two years, we had 15, but this time around we are making it 20 centres, and we will continue to expand.

“Lagos government is ready to provide all the needed support to the people as dictated by Governor Sanwo-Olu. We want to increase the atmosphere of bonding in Lagos State.

“The centres will be opened at 3pm and will remain open until the last match is played. The centres are not for Nigeria’s fixtures alone, but all the matches of AFCON 2023.

“Other incentives include feeding the spectators, drinks, pop corn, among others. It’s going to be an exciting moment for football fans in Lagos during AFCON 2023,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now