News
Lagos to unveil transport policy in May
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Wednesday the state’s transport policy would be unveiled in May.
He stated this at the unveiling of the Global Transport Policy Annual Transport Roundtable/Bilingual Magazine in Lagos.
The governor, who was represented at the event by the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, noted that the policy was put together to ensure a sustainable, efficient, and reliable transportation system that would attract investors and encourage public-private partnership.
He added that the policy document when fully operational would serve some functions.
Sanwo-Olu said: “First, as a set of transport goals, objectives and strategies for the government and people of Lagos State. It will also provide the basis for emerging regulations and legislation on transport and traffic development of the state.
“The Lagos State Transport Policy will address issues such as integration of all modes, and inclusion of people with disability in the provision of transport infrastructure.
“Others are the encouragement of private participation in the provision of infrastructure and services, encouragement and inclusion of non-motorised transport infrastructure in ongoing road projects.”
He, however, called for insightful discussions and exchange of ideas at the roundtable for economic growth and development.
“Everyone should seize this opportunity to harness collective wisdom, innovation, and collaboration to chart a course toward a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive transport ecosystem.
“Together, let us strive to unlock the full potential of transport infrastructure and strategic policy intervention as the building blocks for economic growth, prosperity, and shared prosperity for all,” he added.
