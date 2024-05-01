Lagos gas explosion leaves pregnant woman, others injured

A pregnant woman and eight others have sustained different degrees of injury due to a gas explosion that occurred at Alaba Lane, Alayabiagba Community, in the Ajegunle-Apapa area of Lagos State.

The Head of Public Education, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Amodu Shakiru, who confirmed the incident that occurred yesterday at about 12:39 p.m, disclosed that preliminary inquiry revealed that different gas cylinders that were traded in the area had one that was set off by a possible leak that broke a high-tension cable and started a fire.

Shakiru specified that the fire destroyed four commercial tricycles, six lock-up stores, and a portion of a bungalow building.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that several various gas cylinders traded within the neighbourhood have one triggered by a suspectable leakage leading to the snapping of a high-tension cable and resultant fire.

“Four commercial tricycles, six lock-up shops, and a bungalow part of the properties were razed down while salvaging adjoining structures, including a major fuel service station.”

He averred that the fire was immediately contained by the Federal Fire Service, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the fire stations in Ajegunle and Sari-Iganmu.

He assured that the pregnant woman and the other victims were receiving treatment at the Gbagada Burn & Trauma Centre and Ajeromi General Hospital following initial care provided by the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

“However, nine people reportedly suffered different degrees of burn injury, including a pregnant woman, children, and adults, male and female, who are recuperating at the Ajeromi General Hospital and Gbagada Burnt & Trauma Centre after some first aid by the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

“The incident was curtailed in record time through the combined efforts of the Ajegunle and Sari-Iganmu Fire Stations of the LSFRS with the complement of the Federal Fire Service,” he added.

