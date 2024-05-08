Two dead, shops gutted as explosion rocks gas shop in Lagos

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead, while three others sustained severe injuries in a gas explosion at a gas retail shop in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Wednesday.

Hundeyin noted that the incident razed down about four shops on Tuesday at the Abule Pan, Lekki Epe Expressway in the Ibeju Lekki area.

He wrote: “It is just a week and we have recorded another gas explosion at a gas retail shop, this time in Ibeju-Lekki.

“Sadly, two persons died, three persons sustained injuries and four shops got razed. Let us prevent avoidable deaths. Let us be safety-conscious at all times”!

