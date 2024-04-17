Fireworks ahead of PDP NEC meeting as group wants Atiku to shelve 2027 ambition, Wike suspended

As the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convene on Thursday, there are expectations of fireworks over major decisions to be taken at the meeting.

This is as a pressure group within the party has asked NEC to prevail on the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to shelve his presidential ambition in 2027 to enable the party move forward.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the National Chairman of the “PDP100% Loyalty”, Mr. Dennis Shima, also asked the meeting to also suspend the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister owning to his association with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the group, the problem of the party is attached to the ambition of Atiku Abubakar in 2027 and the inability of the party to suspend the the former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike even after publicly working for the APC in the last election.

Shima also stated that their decision followed the unfortunate realities starring all members of the party in the face “as a result of political behaviors of some party stalwarts before, during and after 2023 general election.”

According to him, NEC should prevail on Atiku to stop further contest for PDP Presidential Ticket beginning from 2027, adding that “we further, request Atiku Abubakar to support one of his many mentees across Nigeria to contest for PDP Presidential Tickets beginning from 2027.”

They asked Atiku to “accept this clarion call for him to be a statesman and kingmaker politically going forward. We are optimistic that, former Vice President of Nigeria, and two times PDP presidential candidate will be grateful to God and PDP, for the platform provided for him, to serve Nigerians.

“Also we call on the forthcoming PDP National Executive Committee NEC to exercise its power and authority inline with provisions of PDP Constitution regarding; offenses and sanctions, to Suspend Nyesom Wike from participating in meetings or functions of PDP at all levels at home and abroad.”

Read also: Kaduna speaker explains why assembly is probing loans under El-Rufai

Shima said the call has become imperative because of Wike’s present role as Federal Minister and responsibilities in APC led Federal Government, “which is alien to the character and ethics of PDP and also violates, the Constitution of our great party.

He further said that Wike should be out of the party “until the day he officially leaves the Pay Roll of APC led Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu. After all, PDP receives returnees into its membership.

“These decisions if taken by PDP NEC will uphold, rule of law, as a tenet, of democracy which PDP represents. This will also serve as deterrent to those who potentially thinks that, they can be made politically relevant today by PDP and later become more powerful than PDP laws and legitimate authorities in Nigeria. By so doing by PDP NEC, PDP Constitution will be upheld and discipline instilled, in the party”, the group added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now