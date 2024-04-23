Ex-Reps deputy speaker, Emeka Ihedioha, dumps PDP

A former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ihedioha, who was a also former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, announced the decision in a letter sent to the party’s ward chairman in Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise local government area of the state.

He cited the inability of the party leadership to carry out internal reforms as his reason for quitting.

Ihedioha said: “Since 1998, I have contributed my quota to the development and transformation of the PDP as one of the founding members.

“All these years, I have taken pride in the fact that the PDP is a party that will always look inward for internal reforms and provide credible leadership for the people, whether in power or outside power.

READ ALSO: I inherited a failed state from Ihedioha in 2020 – Uzodinma

“I have had the benefit of serving and benefiting from the party at various levels.

Regrettably, in recent times, the party has been on a path that is at variance with my personal belief.

“Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is, sadly no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is in the light of the foregoing, that I am compelled to offer my resignation from the PDP effective immediately.

“In spite of this resignation, I will always be available to offer my services towards the deepening of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now