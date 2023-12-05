Supreme Court invalidates Ihedioha’s lawsuit against Uzodimma

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, nullified an application by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Imo State seeking to be issued a certificate of return as rightful governor of Imo State.

Ihedioha’s suit had stated that Governor Hope Uzodinma wasn’t qualified to run in the first place.

Mike Ozekhome was fined N40 million for bringing the case before the court, and the Supreme Court rejected the plea on the grounds that it was frivolous and needless, according to a verdict read aloud by Justice Tijjani Abubakar on Tuesday.

The Action People’s Party (APP), Uche Nnadi, Uche Nwosu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are the parties that need to be paid.

In the motion considered to be frivolous by the court, Ozekhome had asked the court for a consequential order to compel INEC to issue a fresh Certificate of Return to Ihedioha to enable him spend a four year tenure as Imo Governor.

According to him, Senator Uzodimma illegally used the four years that Ihedioha was supposed to serve.

In the motion, Ozekhome argued that since the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not field a candidate in the 2019 Imo governorship race, Uzodimma was not entitled to the governorship on the party’s platform.

The top court, however, denied the motion, stating that it lacked the authority to consider it.

In his ruling, Justice Abubakar declared that the motion was vexatious, bizarre, absurd, and without foundation.

He further held that the motion was a calculated design to make mockery of the Supreme Court.

