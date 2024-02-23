CJN Ariwoola to swear in new Supreme Court justices on Monday

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola is billed to swear-in the newly-appointed 11 Justices of the Supreme Court on Monday.

The justices are Jummai Sankey, Chidiebere Uwa, Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Tsammani, Moore Adumein, Obande Ogbuinya, and Stephen Adah.

Others are Habeeb Abiru, Jamilu Yammama Tukur, Abubakar Sadiq Umar, and Mohammed Baba Idris

Ripples Nigeria reports that the National Assembly had on December 21, 2023, confirmed the elevation of the justices following President Bola Tinubu’s recommendation.

According to an invite sent to journalists on Friday, the Supreme Court’s Director of Information, Festus Akande, disclosed that the oath of office will be administered on the justices by the CJN.

He said: “The newly appointed 11 Justices of the Supreme Court will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on Monday at 10.00 a.m. at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court.”

When the swearing-in of the elevated justices is done, the apex court will now have the full complement of 21 justices, as stipulated by the Constitution.

