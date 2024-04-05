Politics
Confusion as Plateau Speaker swears in 9 APC lawmakers out of 16
The confusion rocking the Plateau State House of Assembly was heightened on Friday with the Speaker, Hon. Gabriel Dewan, swearing in nine out of 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers who were declared winners by the Appeal Court.
The appellate court had nullified the election of the 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers due to internal crises within the party, and declared the APC lawmakers winners of the legislative elections.
The refusal to inaugurate the 16 APC members had left only eight lawmakers sitting at the Assembly, which prompted allegations that Governor Caleb Muftwang, who is a PDP member, was behind Dewan’s actions.
The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had also condemned the Speaker and the governor for their failure to abide by the Court’s judgment, and had threatened legal action to enforce compliance.
The National Vice Chairman (South West), Isaac Kekemeke, while commenting on the episode, had expressed the party’s determination to uphold the court’s decision while criticizing Mutfwang and Dewan for allegedly flouting the rule of law.
He described the actions as a threat to democracy and called for urgent intervention by law enforcement agencies to address the matter.
“The patience of the APC is running out. But because the APC is a peaceful party, it is calling on the law enforcement agencies to do the needful now and not tomorrow,” Kekemeke had said in an interview.
The swearing in of the lawmakers is also coming after weeks of pressure from the state chapter of the APC including a call for President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the crisis.
Also sworn in was the only candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Nanbol Listick, who will represent Langtang North Central in the House.
The newly sworn in members are:
Yusuf Dickson Chollom – Barkin ladi
Abdul Adamu Yanga – Mangu North
Daniel Nanbol Listick -Langtang North Central
Denti laven Jacob – Pankshin South
Abel Nansak – Langtang North
Bendel Nancwat – Langtang South
Wallangko Sylvester Ibrahim -Bokkos
Kwarpo Mathew Sylvanus – Mangu South
Eli Bako Ankala -Rukuba-Irrigwe
