‘I am not leaving PDP’, ex-gov Ikpeazu, declares, amid defection of ex-aides, supporters

The immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has declared that he has no plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ikpeazu, who made the declaration on Friday during the party’s caucus meeting held at the new party secretariat in Umuahia, said he will rather stay with others to rebuild it.

He called for unity of purpose among members to ensure that the party quickly returns to winning ways.

According to him, the exit of some of his former aides and other chieftains of the PDP to other political parties remains their personal choice.

He said: “We must all take individual responsibility for our performance in the 2023 elections even as our party is going through self cleansing at the moment. I will remain in PDP and will never be found wanting in my responsibilities to our party and its rebuilding process.

“Those who want to leave will leave no matter what you do but loyalty is also about the realization that at some point this party has been good to you. It is now time for sacrifice especially from those who previously benefitted from our party in one way or another as we must all join hands to reposition it.”

Earlier in his address, the state PDP Chairman, Hon Asiforo Okere, expressed gratitude to members who have remained steadfast in supporting the party especially after the 2023 elections and reminded them that the party still maintains a majority at the state House of Aseembly even when the election was conducted same day with Governorship election that the party lost.

He disclosed that the National Working Conmittee of the party has extended the tenures of elected ward executives by 3 months in acting capacity and the constitution of 3 committees to handle Peace and Reconciliation, Way Forward and Finance.

