“I’ve no reason to fail as President’, Tinubu assures Nigerian business community

President Bola Tinubu has once again given the assurance that he has no reason to fail as Nigeria’s leader as he was elected president because he campaigned for the job and was ready for it.

Tinubu who made the vow on

Thursday night when he hosted members of the Nigerian business community in Abuja, reiterated that he had no reason to underperform as the president of Nigeria as he was prepared for the task before going for it.

Speaking with members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) at a Ramadan dinner held at the Presidential Villa, Tinubu insisted that Nigeria’s economy was at a turning point and would require the steadfast support of the private sector for sustained growth and prosperity.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president further assured that very soon, foreign investors would be jostling to invest in the country courtesy of his ‘bold reforms’.

Part of the statement reads:

”I would have summoned you before now, not during Ramadan, because you are a very valuable part of my constituency.

”There is no driver of the economy that is bigger than the private sector. If the private sector is not flourishing, there is no growth, no prosperity, no employment or development. No matter how flowery the speeches are, not even a mushroom will grow.

”Thank you for persevering. We are at a turning point in our economy. I do not have to do a quadratic equation to illustrate all of that to you. I just want to appreciate you for your endurance and perseverance.

“President Tinubu reiterated his commitment to fulfilling his mandate, emphasizing that he cannot afford to underperform, given the trust placed in him by the electorate.

“I have no reason to underperform as the elected President of the country because I campaigned for the job,” the President said.

“I cannot complain about the job. I appreciate the gesture, and what you have told me this evening is very inspiring. Cut the costs. Fix the bends. Summon courage. Save the money, but push the economy.

“We will be there. There are some countries that have failed. There are some countries that have succeeded. In our time, in my time, all of us must work together to succeed. Thank you very much.

“Sharing insights from his visit to the New York Stock Exchange in 2023, President Tinubu noted Nigeria’s self-belief and determination to drive economic transformation from within.

”At the New York Stock Exchange, I appealed to foreign investors to consider Nigeria as a prime investment destination,” he said.

“At the end of my remarks, I told them we only want them to show their face and diversify Nigeria’s economy not as if we cannot do it ourselves.

“Tony Elumelu walked up to me and thanked me for making that statement. We can do it. Nigeria is a self-believer and can always deliver on its own. We know our first name and our last name. Our first name is: Spirit, and our last name is: Can do,” the President concluded.

