Tinubu signs amended student loan bill

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed the National Students Loan Amendment bill into law.

This followed the consideration of the bill by the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund.

President Tinubu first signed the bill in June 2023 to offer support to Nigerian students in tertiary institutions.

The implementation of the measure was however put on hold due to several factors.

Wednesday’s event was witnessed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also at the forum were the Minister of State for Education, Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of State for Youth, Ayodele Olawande, and the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), among others.

In his remark, the president thanked the National Assembly for speedy consideration of the bill.

He said: “First of all, I must thank members of the National Assembly for their expeditious handling of this bill considering the children of Nigeria, that education is the tool to fight against poverty effectively.”

“We are determined to ensure that education is given the proper attention necessary for the country including skills development programmes. This is to ensure that no one, no matter how poor their background is, is excluded from quality education and opportunity to build their future.”

“We are here because we are all educated and were helped. In the past, we have seen a lot of our children drop out of college and give up the opportunity. That is no more, the standard and the control is there for you to apply no matter who you are as long as you are a Nigerian citizen.”

