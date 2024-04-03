Kaduna govt denies taking fresh loan

The Katsina State government on Wednesday denied taking any loan since its assumption of office.

The government was responding to a claim by the Debt Management Office (DMO) which claimed the state, and a few others in the country had collected fresh loans.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, the government dismissed the claim as false.

“Not a single new loan has been collected by the present All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Katsina.

“This is not to say that the state government will not borrow whenever the need arises. It could borrow to improve the lot of its people.

“At the moment, however, there is no new loan.”

The government commended the media for keeping the public informed about its activities.

The statement read: “We call on the media and the public to continue to support the present administration in its efforts to provide meaningful projects to uplift the living standard of its citizenry.”

