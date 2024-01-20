Kaduna govt confirms one child dead in explosion

The Kaduna State government has confirmed one child dead in an explosion in Kidandan village of Giwa local government area of the state.

Ten children were injured when a bomb they found in a nearby bush exploded on Saturday morning.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the statement on Saturday in Kaduna, identified the deceased as Zaidu Usman, a student of an Islamiyya school in the area.

He said the explosion was being thoroughly investigated by the security agencies.

Aruwan said: “According to preliminary reports from the traditional institution and security agencies, one of the pupils learning under a local cleric picked up an object from the bush, which later exploded amidst his fellow pupils.”

“At the time of this update, one pupil, Zaidu Usman, has been confirmed dead while about 10 others injured were receiving medical attention at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika-Zaria.

“Governor Uba Sani has received the report with shock and sadness. He has sent commiserations to the victims and their families, praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased and a quick recovery for the wounded.”

