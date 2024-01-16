JUST IN: Panic as explosion destroys buildings in Ibadan

Panic gripped residents of communities in Ibadan, Oyo State, after a loud bang was heard in the city on Tuesday night.

The blast which caused vibration across the city was first heard at about 8:00 p.m. and forced many residents to scamper for safety.

Several buildings were also destroyed by the blast.

However, the cause of the explosion has not been ascertained at the time of filling this report.

Also, it is still unclear if casualties were recorded in the incident.

But some of the affected residents said on social media that the explosion emanated from a gas plant near the University of Ibadan while others claimed it was from a filling station in the area.

