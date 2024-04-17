UCH explains position in arrest of Yoruba Nation agitators

The management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, yesterday washed its hands off allegations that a separatist group, the Yoruba Nation, was using its premises as armoury.

The UCH’s Public Relations Officer, Funmi Adetuyibi, in a statement on Tuesday, emphasised that the hospital would never engage in unlawful dealings as it prioritises health care delivery.

Recall that last week Saturday, the Yoruba Nation agitators invaded the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Reports have it that they were wearing army camouflage, armed with rifles, and attempted to hoist their flag on the premises of the Oyo State House of Assembly. The move was, however, foiled by security agencies with 21 of the agitators arrested.

A video which went viral on social media platforms showed how the Police arrested some of the agitators on the UCH’s premises which fuelled insinuations that the suspects have their armoury somewhere on the hospital premises.

READ ALSO: Yoruba Nation agitators behind invasion of Oyo Assembly committed treason — Bode George

Adetuyibi clarified that six of the agitators, while fleeing from the police scaled the fence of the North-West Campus Area of the hospital.

She narrated: “Upon detection by our vigilant security personnel, the Chief Security Officer swiftly alerted the Yemetu Police Station, and the Yemetu Police Division promptly dispatched a detachment of personnel to arrest the situation.

“Upon the arrival of law enforcement agents, the individuals in question hastily discarded and left behind their camouflage attire, berets, and ammunition, and fled the scene. Apparently, two suspects were apprehended, while four escaped arrest.

“We categorically distance ourselves from any insinuation that our premises were utilised for unlawful activities. UCH urges the public to exercise discretion and refrain from spreading baseless rumours that can tarnish the reputation of our esteemed institution.

“The management of the hospital wishes to reassure the public that operations within the hospital are running smoothly and without any interruption.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now