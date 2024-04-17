MKO Abiola’s family disowns late politician’s wife over proclamation for Yoruba Nation

The family of the late MKO Abiola yesterday distanced themselves from the declaration of support for the Yoruba Nation agitators by one of the late politician’s widows, Dupe Onitiri-Abiola.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, Onitiri-Abiola called for the “Democratic Republic of Yoruba.”

She had declared that the Democratic Republic of Yoruba came into existence on Friday, April 12, a day before the agitators invaded the Oyo State Government secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan.

Onitiri-Abiola, who spoke in the Yoruba dialect said: “We are indigenous people. We are sovereign people. We are ethnic nationalists. That we should leave Nigeria. Today, April 12, 2024, we leave with the power of God.

“I, Modupe Onitiri-Abiola, proclaim the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Yoruba. From today, Yoruba land begins its government. It has become the newest nation. Yoruba became a country that nobody is against. This is hereby established. I, Modupe Onitire-Abiola, am an origin of Yoruba. I am MKO Abiola’s widow.”

In reaction to her proclamation, on behalf of the family, one of the late Abiola’s children, Jamiu, told newsmen that Onitiri-Abiola “is on her own.”

Jamiu, who is currently the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, encouraged Nigerians not to take her proclamation as representing the family.

READ ALSO: Yoruba Nation agitators declare interim govt in South-West

He said: “I heard about that, and like almost all Nigerians, I didn’t take her (Onitiri-Abiola) declaration seriously. I have never met her in my life, talk less of knowing her motives. But that is not what is important.

“When it comes to Nigeria’s unity, many people know how much my father believed in it. Even after his arrest and incarceration, not once did he advocate for Nigeria’s division. So I don’t believe any Abiola has the right to promote the division of this country.

“Particularly now, because if my father were alive today, he would have been so happy that his closest and most highly competent associate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is doing all he would have wanted to do if he had been allowed to exercise his mandate.”

He clarified that the late MKO had four official wives “in addition to women who are also known as his wives.”

Jamiu added that the late Abiola adopted certain kinds of relationships as a way of taking care of as many people as possible.

Recall that last Saturday, the Yoruba Nation agitators invaded the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Reports have it that they were wearing army camouflage, armed with rifles, and attempted to hoist their flag on the premises of the Oyo State House of Assembly. The move was, however, foiled by security agencies with 21 of the agitators arrested.

A video which went viral on social media platforms showed how the Police arrested some of the agitators on the UCH’s premises.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now