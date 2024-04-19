Oyo govt justifies demolition of MKO Abiola wife’s buildings

The Oyo State Government has justified its decision to pull down the building where a broadcast was made by the Coordinator of Yoruba Nation agitators, Mrs Dupe Onitiri-Abiola proclaiming Democratic Republic of the Yoruba.

It will be recalled that two buildings allegedly belonging to the leader of the agitators were reduced to rubbles by the government.

One was located at Toye Oyesola Street, Sagari, Boluwaji area and the other was at Oluyole Local Government area of Ibadan.

While justifying the demolition exercise, the Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey and Urban Development, William Akin-Funmilayo, said the two houses were demolished after having discovered that dangerous weapons were stored there.

Akin-Funmilayo said: “The demolition was carried out two days ago. We obtained a court order from the High Court on April 16, 2024 to demolish the building, having got information that the Yoruba Nation agitators used the place. This building belongs to them. It houses dangerous weapons.

“The government will give you peace of mind. The government is here to maintain security. We implore the residents to say something when they see something. I will implore them to report any illegal and life-threatening activities to the government.”

Mrs Onitiri-Abiola, according to reports, has been on the run since making a video broadcast proclaiming Democratic Republic of Yoruba soon after the invasion of the Oyo State Government Secretariat in Ibadan, the state capital.

