Umahi flags off demolition of structures for Lagos-Calabar costal highway

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has flagged off the demolition of structures that will give right of way for the commencement of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The Minister who flagged off the exercise on Saturday in Lagos, oversaw the demolition of a section of two resorts along the corridor, the Landmark Beach and the Mami Chula Beach Lifestyle, which he said were located on Federal Government’s Right-of-way.

During the demolition exercise, the former Ebonyi State governor also inspected kilometres 13, 16 and 20 of the corridor to ensure what he said was the most economical and viable way to access the coastal roads without much damage.

“So, with the utmost fear of God, gratitude to God Almighty and the commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in our infrastructural development agenda in particular, I wish to flag off this demolition,’ he said during the flag off.

READ ALSO:Lagos-Calabar Coastal road: Atiku hits at Umahi, says project is highway of fraud

“Before the flag-off of the demolition of Landmark, I graciously increased the grace period by another seven days and yet another four days and here we are because the project stopped because of lack of demolition.

“These two resorts are in a right-of-way within the coastal corridor which is legitimate right of way of the Federal Government.

“I know some people were opposed to the project but it is necessary for economic development.”

The Minister also assured those that will be affected by the demolition that they would be adequately compensated, adding that documentation would start between May 2 and May 3.

