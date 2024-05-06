Yemi Alade slams Sanwo-Olu over demolition of properties in Lagos

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has berated The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the demolition of properties across the state.

In a post on her Instagram Story on Sunday, the musician said that it does not make sense that people would invest millions of dollars into real estate only for the Lagos State government to demolish such structures.

Yemi Alade noted that the state government is making people lose trust not only in the idea of Nigeria but also in the little coin they saved to make their lives worthwhile.

She wrote: “Lagos State, what’s going on? What’s going on? Does it make sense that people will invest millions of naira and millions of dollars into real estate, buying houses and land, and Lagos State will go and be breaking walls and breaking houses, rendering people homeless overnight?

“And it’s done serially. It’s done back-to-back. Right now, Maryland, Mende area is on fire. People are sleeping in their houses, waking up the next day homeless.

“You’re ruining the real estate value of the country, ruining the real estate value of Lagos. Making people lose trust not only in the idea of Nigeria but lose hope entirely in the little coin they’ve saved to make their lives worthwhile. To create some kind of generational wealth.

“How is this okay? And why? Does it make sense? In multi-million-dollar houses, there is a better way to do things.”

