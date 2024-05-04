‘I’m now koboless’, Actress Shan George cries out after hacker diverts N3.6m from her account (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress has taken to social media to cry out after a hacker fraudulently diverted her life savings worth N3.6 million from her account.

Shan shared screenshots of the fraudulent activity on her official Instagram page in her first social media post, expressing her worry and providing proof of the conduct.

“I need help cos I’m dy!ng. This person has just cleared my account. Pls my pple, everyone pls help. Pls Zenith Bank, Reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m De@D Oga Jim Ovia.”

READ ALSO:Shan George expresses admiration for ‘bad boy’ MC Oluomo

The thespian in a video on X (formerly Twitter), which was shared by Olamide @olamideofficial, said that the hacker, identified as Cecilia Chigozie Okoro, cleared the money from her Zenith bank account into an Opay account.

Shan also used the medium to call on concerned authorities to help fish out the hacker, who has now made her penniless and unable to feed her children.

“Nigerians please help me. Someone called Cecilia just cleared all the N3.6million in my Zenith Bank account into her Opay. I’m now koboless. I have nothing to eat with my children”, the actress said in the video shared on X.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now