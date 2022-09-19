Shan George expresses admiration for ‘bad boy’ MC Oluomo

Veteran Nigerian actress, Shan George has expressed admiration for the Lagos State transport union chairman, Mc Oluomo.

Taking to her Instagram platform, the renowned thespian stated that she likes ‘bad boys’.

The divorced mother of two stated that she has fallen head over heels in love with Mc Oluomo.

“I’m crushing on MC o.

Correct man> I just like bad bois,” she wrote.

Shan George’s declaration is coming after MC Oluomo’s relationship with businesswoman, Ehi Ogbebor came to an abrupt end over allegations of infidelity.

