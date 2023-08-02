MC Oluomo says Lagos transport workers will no take part in labour strike

The Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee has revealed that none of its members will participate in the nationwide strike scheduled by labour unions.

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, commonly known as MC Oluomo, the LSPG Chairman, said this on Tuesday during a meeting with operators and leaders of the transport unions.

He said, “We, the state executives and the entire members of Lagos State Parks and Garages met today in Lagos to review the situation in the country, particularly in Lagos, following the oil subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

“After much deliberations and review, we discussed the high cost of food, transport fares and other areas of public interest, in particular, the plan by the organised Labour unions i.e. the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to call workers out on strike action.

“After a careful discussion, we concluded that we will not be part of any strike or protest rally being planned to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the issue being debated in the country.

Read Also: Go To Court! Police challenges Nigerians with evidence of attack to sue MC Oluomo

“All transport family and members will be at work to convey people to their various destinations without problem because Lagos State Government has announced some interventions in the sector.”

In order to mitigate the effects of the Federal Government’s suspension of fuel subsidies, MC Oluomo also proposed relief measures for commercial bus drivers and passengers during the meeting.

The LSPG Chairman said that all booking costs would be decreased by 25% and that tickets previously offered to drivers at parks for N800 would now be N600.

For passengers, Akinsanya said transport fares would be reduced from N500 to N300 on some routes while those paying N200 fare would pay N150 in other places.

He added that commercial motorcycles and tricycle operators would get a 25 per cent reduction on the tickets bought from the union.

Akinsanya announced a task force team that would monitor the implementation of the directives while also warning various parks and garages executives to ensure compliance, stating that sanctions would be meted on defaulters.

The task force would be led by all members of state executives, parks’ chairmen and selected union leaders.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now