Ohanaeze bemoans mayhem in South-East, says 250 persons have been killed

Over 250 individuals were killed as a result of the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, according to the Igbo sociocultural movement Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President General of the top Igbo organisation, who was speaking about how the action affected people in the South-East.

He fought against its continuation, calling it a “illegal order” that had caused the Igbo people to endure unspeakable suffering and suffered the loss of lives and property.

“Worst still, over 250 people are estimated to have been killed through the enforcement of these orders,” he said.

In the statement, Iwuanyanwu further noted, “The Ohanaeze, once again, condemns the incessant call for sit-at-home in the South East by Simon Ekpa. It is, indeed, disheartening that the people of the region are being subjected to hardships by this development.

“Unfortunately, several non-state actors, in an attempt to enforce the order, have unleashed mayhem on the people. As a result, many have been killed, maimed and properties worth millions of naira destroyed. In addition, the sit-at-home orders have been instilling fear in residents, making it difficult for them to come out and transact their lawful businesses.

“The South East is known for micro, small and medium-scale enterprises, indigenous manufacturing, fabrication and agro-allied industries. To this end, several authorities have put the losses encountered by the people at trillions of naira on each sit-at-home day.

“The region has witnessed the loss of clients and customers, who have found alternatives because of the unstable business environment. The food transporters to the South East now charge more. More so, insecurity and the menace of unknown gunmen have worsened,” he said.

