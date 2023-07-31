Ohanaeze supports Enugu govt’s stance against IPOB sit-at-home order

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide division in Enugu State, on Sunday, announced its support for Governor Peter Mbah’s decision to put a stop to sit-at-home days in the state.

The separatist Indigenous People of Biafra launched the sit-at-home movement to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, their imprisoned leader.

According to the Ohanaeze, staying in has lost all of its value and must be discontinued.

In a statement released on Sunday by Prof. Fred Eze, the president of Ohanaeze in Enugu, the organisation praised the governor for having the guts to take action to eradicate “the scourge of sit-at-home in Enugu State.”

Read Also: Release Kanu to shut down Ekpa’s ‘destructive activities’ in S-East, Ohanaeze tells Tinubu

The organisation said Enugu State had become overwhelmed by the stranglehold of sit-at-home and commended the governor for pronouncing a ban on it.

“In Enugu State, every Monday became an unofficial holiday, as businesses and other social activities usually came to a halt. Thus, the continued observance of the sit-at-home order had a significant negative impact on the economy of Enugu State. Businesses were rapidly closing down while others were relocating from the state, leading to the loss of foreign direct investment and massive capital flight.

“Thus, the action by the Enugu State Government could not have come at a better time. That H. E. Governor Peter Mbah also called for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; and has triggered steps to get the Federal Government to release Kanu is indicative that the governor understands the core issues at stake.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now