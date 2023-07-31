President Tinubu to make nationwide broadcast today

Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to make a nationwide broadcast today (Monday) at 7 pm.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Strategy and Communications, Dele Alake made this known on Monday morning in a statement.

According to the statement, television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

The reason for the impromptu nationwide broadcast was not made known.

