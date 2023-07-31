Politics
President Tinubu to make nationwide broadcast today
Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to make a nationwide broadcast today (Monday) at 7 pm.
The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Strategy and Communications, Dele Alake made this known on Monday morning in a statement.
Read also: Address pains of workers, NECA tells Nigerian govt, warns against strike, mass action
According to the statement, television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.
The reason for the impromptu nationwide broadcast was not made known.
