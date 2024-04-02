No political coup, merger, can truncate Tinubu’s eight years —APC chieftain, Nabena

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, says no political coup or merger of political parties can truncate President Bola Tinubu’s eight years tenure.

Nabena who made the bold boast in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said despite secret merger talks by politicians and plots by opposition parties to use the economic hardship in the country to discredit Tiynub’s administration, the President would complete his two terms in office.

In the statement, Nabena said if former President Muhammadu Buhari could complete his 8-year term in office, then there was no reason why Tinubu cannot continue beyond 2027.

In the few weeks, there have been talks of a merger of opposition political parties to form a mega party capable of giving the APC a run for their money in 2027.

However, while reacting to the stories, Nabena said no merger would be strong enough to unseat Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The statement reads in part:

“Again, we must also tell the plotters of the mega party and those thinking of merger that we are not afraid of any.

“If former President Muhammadu Buhari could complete his eight years in office, by the grace of God, the incumbent President Bola Tinubu will do the same.

“Not even the talk of a mega party or merger can stop him. The South will not fight each other again for another region to benefit. The era of division in Southern Nigeria is gone for good.

“I am hopeful that even before the next election, the results of the ongoing reforms will be evidenced even to the blind, and those plotting mega party or merger will not have an option than to accept defeat before the election.

“The same goes for the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. He will also complete his term as the Chairman of the National Assembly in grand style. No threat, blackmail or political machination will do otherwise.

“It must be placed on record that we Nigerians from the South are satisfied with the level of representation we are getting from our representatives in the National Assembly and we have passed a vote of confidence on them for standing tall,” the APC chieftain noted.

