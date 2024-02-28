Tinubu takes responsibility for economic hardship, reaffirms commitment to reforms

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday took full responsibility for the adverse effects of his government’s policy initiatives.

He, however, assured Nigerians that they would survive the current economic hardship occasioned by the reforms.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated these when he addressed the leaders of the pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, at the residence of the group’s leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State.

He thanked Nigerians for their understanding despite the challenges and assured them that their patience and perseverance would not be in vain.

The president has come under severe criticism in the last few weeks over the economic hardship occasioned by the rising prices of food items and other costs of living, with many pointing to the removal of fuel subsidy and other policies initiated by the government as causes of the problems.

He said: “Nigeria will survive the current economic challenges. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I requested the job, and I am not complaining about it. I take full responsibility.

“We are meeting our obligations to the international community. To lenders, we have not defaulted, and we are not going to default. We are navigating the twists and bends on the road to Nigeria’s prosperity.

“The economic challenges we have endured since assuming office are not new to me. As the former Governor of Lagos State, I faced similar calls for my resignation.

“But, through perseverance, Lagos emerged as the fifth largest economy in the entire continent of Africa. We must manage this moment with wisdom and grow Nigeria responsibly.

“I campaigned for this office to serve Nigeria’s interests, and I was elected. Some said I would not last in the tribunal and came up with all sorts of predictions, but even when in court, I remained focused.

“We cannot allow Nigeria’s economy to be exploited. We cannot abandon our economy to marauders. I am determined to re-engineer our finances and curb selfish interests permanently.”

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, who spoke on behalf of the group, commended Tinubu for his commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

He also declared Afenifere’s support for the administration’s efforts at repositioning the country for economic growth.

“You have kept your word to return to this place where we all prayed for you, and this shows that you are a man of your word,” he added.

