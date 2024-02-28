Tinubu to leave for Qatar on Thursday

President Bola Tinubu would on Thursday leave for Qatar where he will participate in a business forum.

Tinubu is attending the summit at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

.He said President Tinubu would witness the signing of agreements to boost Nigeria’s real sector and create value-additive investments during the trip.

Ngelale added that the agreements would cover trade, education, culture, solid minerals, digital economy, agriculture, oil and gas.

“President Tinubu will also participate in a business and investment forum with top-level executives in the private and public sectors of Nigeria and Qatar to advance cross-sectoral opportunities.

“He will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials for the signing of agreements,” he stated.

