Senate demands recruitment of more police operatives to tackle kidnappings

The Senate on Wednesday called for the recruitment of more police personnel to check kidnappings and other crimes in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion titled: “Galadimawa kidnap incident response and need to urgently enhance security measures in FCT, Nigeria,” sponsored by the Senator from Delta North, Ned Nwoko at the plenary in Abuja.

Nwoko, who led the debate on the motion, said the Senate on November 23 last year resolved that security agencies should fortify security and address the surge of kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He added that the resolution was prompted by the abduction of 19 persons, including his Senior Legislative Aide, Mr. Chris Agidy in Galadimawa, Abuja.

The lawmaker pointed out that he contacted the FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Benneth Igweh, who swiftly activated the Anti-Kidnapping team to secure the release of the victims.

He said: “The FCT police command operatives conducted a successful operation on February 24.

“Acting on reliable intelligence, they raided Sardauna Forest in Toto, Nasarawa State, and apprehended Samaila Wakili Fafa, also known as Habu Ibrahim, a notorious kidnap kingpin who has long eluded capture and has been on the command’s wanted list.”

The Deputy Minority Leader, Oyewunmi Olalere, urged his colleagues to ensure the implementation of the prayers to curb security challenges in the FCT and other parts of the country.

The Senate in its resolutions urged the Inspector-General of Police to increase security patrols and surveillance in Abuja and across the country to prevent further kidnappings.

