Tribunal affirms Ned Nwoko as Delta North senator

The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba on Thursday upheld Senator Ned Nwoko’s victory in the February 25 election in Delta North District.

The billionaire, who represented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, was declared winner of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the Labour Party candidate, Ken Kanmma and Peter Nwaoboshi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 27.

The duo approached the tribunal to nullify Nwoko’s victory in the election over widespread irregularities and non-compliance with the electoral act by INEC.

In Thursday’s proceeding, the three-man panel led by Justice Catherine Ogunsola dismissed the petitions for lack of merit.

For Kanmma, the tribunal held that the petitioner failed to prove his case as he could not tender before the panel any relevant document to prove the allegation of non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election.

The panel dismissed Nwaoboshi’s case for the same reason and awarded a cost of N500,000 against him.

