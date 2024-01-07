NASS REPUBLIC: Nwoko’s call for firearms ownership. One other story, and a quote to remember

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, again, raised the call for Nigerians to own, and carry firearms.

One other story was also tracked from the National Assembly (NASS), within the week under review.

1. Sen Nwoko’s call for firearms ownership



On January 4, Senator Nwoko called for the introduction of a bill that allows law-abiding citizens to own firearms as this would help them in defending themselves against criminals who had been killing, kidnapping, and destroying property in different parts of the country.

He made the call while speaking to Journalists on his proposed bill titled: “My Amendment Bill on Controlled Firearms Ownership. Matters Arising,” in Abuja.

“An amendment bill allowing civilian firearm ownership must be introduced in the Senate,” the Senator said.

“It’s evident that the existing security measures have not been sufficient in safeguarding our communities. Allowing law-abiding citizens to possess firearms could potentially provide a sense of security and a means to protect themselves and their families from immediate threats,” he added.

Nwoko’s call re-echoes the severity of the security challenge confronting Nigeria. It gives a clue that even the elite no longer feel safe, in spite of the private security arrangements at their disposal.

It is feared what may become of the country, if citizens were given the legal backing to carry firearms. Nwoko’s call, however, may gain more ground if the Federal Government continues to fail in its primary constitutional duty of protecting lives, and property.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said; “The Federal Government needs to discourage selective treatment, executive lawlessness, high-handedness, and political persecution of perceived enemies in the fight against corruption.”

Answer: See end of post

One other story

2. That N1.2 trillion increment in national budget



The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on January 1, justified the N1.2 trillion increase in the national budget signed by President Bola Tinubu, saying that the additional money was meant to take care of security and school feeding programme across the country.

Akpabio made the clarification while speaking with journalists shortly after Tinubu signed the appropriation bill into law at the State House in Abuja.

“He (President Tinubu) also noted the slight increase in the budget, which was to take care of human capital development and take care of the needs of Nigerians, particularly the school feeding, the security situation in the country and all that and he was happy,” the Senate President said.

Akpabio’s justification is believed to be a product of the longstanding distrust the Nigerian citizenry have with political office holders on issues bordering on national wealth. It, therefore, mirrors the effect of people-power in ensuring that leaders explain their actions, and or inactions in managing the country’s collective patrimony.

While the increased budget may be welcome, Akpabio must remember that Nigerians are bound to hold him, and other concerned leaders accountable, even as he is being dragged over old ties to alleged mismanagement of resources.

Answer: Opeyemi Bamidele

Bamidele made the statement on October 20, 2023, during a two-day retreat, organised by the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies, in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

Opinions

