NASS REPUBLIC: Emerging cartel in Tinubu’s government? One other story, and a quote to remember

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Mohammed Ali Ndume, last week, alleged that the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, who was accused of a N585.2 million financial malfeasance did not act alone, but collaborated with a group of individuals that comprised an emerging political cartel in the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

One other story from the National Assembly was also reviewed for your reading delight.

1. Weighing Ndume’s allegations of an emerging cartel



On January 9, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ndume, raised the alarm on what he described as “an emerging political cartel’ in the Tinubu’s presidency, noting that suspended Minister Edu connived with people to loot N585.2 million.

In a chat with Journalists, the outspoken Senator said if the emerging cartel was not nipped in the bud, it would destabilise the Tinubu’s administration.

“There is an emerging political cartel within the corridors of power. The President must act swiftly and dismantle the cartel,” he said.

“I don’t think what the minister did was an isolated case. I don’t think she acted alone. The President needs to look deep and flush out those involved in mismanaging the funds meant for humanitarian assistance.”

Ndume’s claims refreshes some of the unpalatable stories peddled during the eight-year administration of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari wherein a few names had been speculated as constituting a cabal.

His timely alarm may have triggered a quake as President Tinubu is perceived to have taken on the challenge of cleansing the system in the fight against corruption and waste.

The question on any lips, though, is whether President Tinubu would sustain the current tempo, and indeed make a firm example of the alleged rot in the discredited Humanitarian Ministry.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“The challenge we deal with now is everybody seems to have submitted completely to the so-called market forces and rely on the invisible eyes of Adams Smith to regulate and determine the value of the naira,”

Answer: See end of post

One other story

2. Akpabio on South-East development



The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on January 8, asserted that Tinubu had good plans for the South-East region, and was eager to make the region better, including other regions in the country.

READ ALSO:NASS REPUBLIC: Nwoko’s call for firearms ownership. One other story, and a quote to remember

Akpabio disclosed this during an interview with Journalists at ST Michael’s Catholic Parish Mbeke Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Jibrin Barau, he said: “You can see the confidence the President has in the leadership of the South East, so feel at home. The South East is going to be taken care of by Mr President including North-Central, South-South, North-East, and Nigeria at large.”

Akpabio’s speech must be one targeted at dispelling the fears that Tinubu would sideline the South-East for not supporting him during the 2023 presidential election.

Specifically, his statement highlights the underlining moves to ensure inclusiveness and deepen efforts at building a strong stakeholder mentality in pursuit of the Nigerian project.

Even as earnestly desired, Akpabio’s preachments on unity and President Tinubu’s commitment to fairness and equity can only be assessed on the fullness of time.

Answer: Senator Adams Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole made the statement on September 26, 2023, while speaking on the Senate floor during the screening of Yemi Cardoso, the CBN’s choice for governor, and four other deputies. He is a former Governor of Edo State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now